ClinTex CTi Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $226,772.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

