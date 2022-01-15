CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of CVE DOC opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90.
In related news, Director Essam Hamza purchased 60,000 shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,214,230.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.