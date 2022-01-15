Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

