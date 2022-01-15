CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 3,219,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,265. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

