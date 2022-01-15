Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.