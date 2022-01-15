Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 56.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,392 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $7,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KOF opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on KOF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

