Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.57.

CCOI stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

