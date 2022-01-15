Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $259.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.46. Coherent has a 52 week low of $144.85 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average of $255.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Coherent by 148.0% in the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Coherent by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

