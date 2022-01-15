Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

