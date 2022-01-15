Colin M. Angle Sells 23,200 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $66.80 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

