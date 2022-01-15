ColossusXT Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009390 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001479 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,437,472,960 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

