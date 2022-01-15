Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $40.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

