Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.