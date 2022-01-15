Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zendesk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,972 shares of company stock worth $11,255,112 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.