Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

