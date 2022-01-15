Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SCHP stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

