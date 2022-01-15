Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

