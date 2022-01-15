Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CHMG opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $214.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.05.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

