Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after acquiring an additional 462,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,370,000 after buying an additional 899,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

