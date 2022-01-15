Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $343,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

