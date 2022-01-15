Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 213 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 196.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

