Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period.

Arco Platform stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $578.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

