Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 945,863 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $74,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -820.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

