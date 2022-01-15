Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 728,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

