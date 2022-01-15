Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,187 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.09% of CenterPoint Energy worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 976,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,018,000 after buying an additional 598,971 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 60.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.