Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.