Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.38.

SPOT stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.70. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

