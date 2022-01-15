Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.