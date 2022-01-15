Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 824 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average is $221.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.