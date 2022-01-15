Comparing Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) & Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Futu 42.45% 18.91% 2.72%

22.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Futu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Futu $427.02 million 15.48 $170.96 million $2.47 18.43

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Capital Partners and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 1 4 3 0 2.25

Futu has a consensus target price of $157.60, suggesting a potential upside of 246.29%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Futu beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

