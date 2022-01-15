Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce $530.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $723.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.60 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $274.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.89. 2,002,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

