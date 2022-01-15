Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after acquiring an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 210.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock opened at $193.89 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.