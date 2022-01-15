ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.26.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $86.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.