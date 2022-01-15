Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after acquiring an additional 694,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ED opened at $83.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

