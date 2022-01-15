ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Down 0.3%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184.32 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 186.20 ($2.53). Approximately 76,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 155,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.80 ($2.54).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 3.23 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.20. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio is -7.64%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

