Contrasting KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Viewtran Group alerts:

3.5% of KULR Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viewtran Group and KULR Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A KULR Technology Group -468.68% -97.13% -77.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viewtran Group and KULR Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 464.40 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

Viewtran Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KULR Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viewtran Group and KULR Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KULR Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

KULR Technology Group has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%.

Summary

Viewtran Group beats KULR Technology Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry. The company was founded by Jeffrey Kang in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.