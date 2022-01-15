Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins to C$14.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTS. Laurentian decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.03.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

