Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTSDF. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

