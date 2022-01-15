Cormark Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$6.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.33 and a 12-month high of C$4.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,264,150. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,516. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,173 over the last three months.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

