Cormark Comments on Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of SJR opened at $30.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after buying an additional 4,138,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,751,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0789 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

