Cosmos Price Hits $39.99 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $39.99 or 0.00092309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $9.05 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,282.12 or 0.99920040 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00033030 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.00768559 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

