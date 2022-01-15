Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $30.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

BASE opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

