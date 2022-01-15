Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Countryside Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPLF opened at $4.37 on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.