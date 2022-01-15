CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CPPCY remained flat at $$17.88 on Friday. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

