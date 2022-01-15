Creative Planning Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

