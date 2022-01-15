Creative Planning Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Medtronic by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 340,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after buying an additional 102,693 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 262,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT opened at $108.55 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

