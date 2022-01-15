Creative Planning Purchases 4,241 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

