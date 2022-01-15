Credit Suisse Group Increases JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to 260.00

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from 250.00 to 260.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JDSPY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 250.00 to 265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.75.

JDSPY stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

