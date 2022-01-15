Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Shares Down 0.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.48. 120,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 156,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

