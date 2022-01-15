Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder Sells $588,467.84 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $588,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,280.20.

On Monday, January 3rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $116,478.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25.

On Monday, December 27th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,282,077.87.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $511.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

